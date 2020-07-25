Suspect dead after a car chase and a confrontation with police in Southwest Miami-Dade

When Miami-Dade police responded to a report of a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade Friday night, they found the suspect rather quickly.

But then there was a chase and bullets started to fly.

One man is dead and another, who apparently was involved in the shooting the officers had responded to, is in the hospital. No officers were injured, said Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.

According to Miami-Dade police, when they arrived on the scene of the shooting at 7680 SW 153rd Ct. after 10:30 p.m., they saw a blue Toyota Corolla that matched the description of the suspect’s car.

The man was driving southbound on Southwest 162 Avenue. But when police tried to stop the driver, he took off westbound on Southwest 88th Street. That’s when he lost control of the Toyota, crashed at a nearby construction zone, and clashed with police.

Officers from the Priority Response Team were responding to assist, and arrived at the scene of the crash. A confrontation with the subject ensued and shots were fired. Shots were fired, striking and killing the suspect, according to Zabaleta.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the subject deceased on the scene. A male victim from the original shooting scene was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. No officers were injured during the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting involving officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department that resulted in one man dead.