Suspect dead after confrontation at Bartlesville's Osage Casino & Hotel, undersheriff says

A burglary led to a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in the parking lot at Bartlesville's Osage Hotel and Casino, Osage County Undersheriff Gary Upton said.

Hunter McKee of the OSBI confirms an Osage Nation police officer was dragged across a parking lot while attempting to stop a male suspect from fleeing in his pickup truck. Another individual shot and killed the suspect.

Upton told the EE that a Bartlesville resident's truck was stolen Monday evening, along with credit cards and other items. The burglary victim received a notification that their credit card was being used at the casino and contacted the Osage Nation Police Department.

When approaching the suspect's pickup truck, an Osage Nation police officer was dragged across the parking lot as the suspect attempted to flee. A burglary victim reportedly shot and killed the suspect, he said.

OSBI confirms that the male shooting victim died at the scene but couldn't confirm any of the details that led to the altercation.

OSBI, the Oklahoma Medical Examiner, Osage County Sheriff's deputies and Osage Nation Police investigate the scene of a deadly shooting outside the new Bartlesville Osage Hotel and Casino Tuesday.

Hunter McKee of OSBI said the person who died was suspected of using a stolen credit card.

He says the shooting took place at approximately 5 a.m. after the Osage Nation police responded to a call for service. McKee says no arrests have been made and that the investigation is ongoing.

McKee confirmed that when that officer approached the male suspect, the man tried to flee in his pickup and dragged the officer across the parking lot.

"While that officer attempted to stop him, the suspect continued driving and (dragged the police officer). Another male citizen intervened and shot the suspect resulting in the suspect's death," McKee said.

The officer is expected to be fine and isn't currently at a hospital. The shooter was questioned but wasn't arrested, he said.

The Osage Nation Police Department confirmed the shooting and provided more details in a statement:

"We can confirm that an individual was shot and killed early this morning outside of the Osage Casino & Hotel in Bartlesville. Earlier reports that an Osage Nation Police Officer was responsible for this shooting are false. Neither the victim nor the suspect are tribal members; therefore, jurisdictional authority is under the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). Osage Nation Police Department (ONPD) and Osage Casino & Hotel Security are fully cooperating with OSBI on this criminal investigation and will report all facts as soon as possible."

The body of a shooting victim was taken to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office for further examination Tuesday. Several saws and construction equipment were taken off the victim's truck and piled in the parking lot.

The Osage Casino and Hotel also released a statement:

"We can confirm there was an incident in the parking lot of Osage Casino & Hotel in Bartlesville early this morning resulting in one fatality. No casino employees were involved, and we are currently working with Osage Nation Police and the OSBI in their investigation. The safety of casino guests is of the highest importance. The casino hotel remains open as the investigation continues. We send our thoughts and sympathy to the family of the victim."

The 153,151-square-foot casino off Highway 60 opened for the first time Thursday.

