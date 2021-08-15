Suspect dead, deputy critical following pursuit, shooting

Aug. 15—A suspect is dead and a Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputy is in critical condition following a chase and an officer-involved shooting early Saturday evening in Kalamazoo County.

The incident started when deputies made contact with the suspect, who had been involved in a pursuit early that evening with a neighboring agency, at a Shell gas station on 35th Street in Galesburg.

Police said that the suspect produced a handgun and pointed it at deputies. The suspect then entered a vehicle and fled south toward MN Avenue.

Deputies pursued the vehicle in an attempt to bring the suspect into custody. During the pursuit, the suspect fired multiple rounds from his vehicle at pursuing police. A Kalamazoo County deputy was struck by gunfire, causing the patrol vehicle to go off the road.

The remaining deputies continued the pursuit to the area of 44th Street near Q Avenue, where the suspect lost control of his vehicle, left the road and became stuck in a field. Police said that the suspect exited his vehicle and again shot at Sheriff's deputies. The deputies returned fire and the suspect died at the scene.

Meanwhile, a passing motorist located the injured deputy, still in the patrol vehicle. The motorist called 911 and the injured deputy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This incident is under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

