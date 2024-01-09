Suspect dead following Cañon City car chase connected to Pueblo homicide

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of a suspect who died Sunday after being confronted by Cañon City police following a high-speed chase that began in Pueblo.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning, Fremont County communications personnel were informed that Pueblo police were pursuing a vehicle occupied by a homicide suspect, the Cañon City Police Department stated in a news release.

The Pueblo officers were pursuing the vehicle through Pueblo County westbound on U.S. Highway 50. Law enforcement agencies, including the Pueblo Police Department, Cañon City PD, and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, pursued the suspect vehicle, a KIA sedan that was allegedly stolen, at speeds over 100 mph as it traveled into Cañon City.

In Cañon City, the suspect vehicle turned northbound and police pursued it through a field behind a house in the 2800 block of Central Ave. The vehicle was disabled in the field and two suspects fled on foot with officers in pursuit.

One suspect, Davonte Evans, 21, was confronted by police and "officers reported shots fired," Cañon City PD stated in its release.

CBI's Department of Public Safety noted in a Monday evening news release that its initial review found "no evidence to suggest that any officer fired their weapon." At this time, no officers have been placed on administrative leave.

An autopsy on Evans is still pending. The Fremont County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The second suspect was charged with theft and possession of a concealed weapon and was released on a personal recognizance bond Monday morning, according to CBI.

CBI also noted in its release that the charges against the second suspect are specifically related to the incident in Cañon City.

A "comprehensive investigation" continues, CBI said.

