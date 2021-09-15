Suspect dead and Independence police officer injured in shooting, Missouri patrol says

Luke Nozicka, Aaron Torres, Glenn E. Rice
·2 min read

A suspect was killed and a police officer was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Independence, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the shooting before 12 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Northern Boulevard. The officer who was shot was critically injured and taken to a hospital.

Sgt. Andrew Bell, a spokesman for the highway patrol, said about 11:30 a.m., two Independence Police Department officers responded to a nearby residence after receiving a tip that a “person may have been wanted for something.” Bell did not detail what the tip was but said examining it would be part of the highway patrol’s investigation into the shooting.

The officers were then met by a suspect who fired a handgun at them, striking one of them, Bell said. The other officer returned fire and shot the suspect, who died at the scene, he said.

Bell described the suspect as a white male. His name has not been released. The highway patrol has not said what crime the person was suspected of.

“The nature of the call will have to be examined a little bit more in detail,” Bell said of the tip. “The dispatch that took the call, that entered the call — those are going to be some ways to look into that to exactly find out, ‘What kind of tip was this?’”

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, investigators with the highway patrol, Kansas City police and federal agents responded to the scene. A helicopter hovered overhead as investigators combed the area searching for evidence.

Durrell Johnson was driving by when he heard the gunfire. Talking to reporters, he described them as “multiple gunshots” that occurred “over and over” again.

Another witness, Jaron Marcel, 29, was standing in front of the nearby First Church of the Nazarene when he heard gunshots.

“You just heard like a ripple of shots,” Marcel said. “Like maybe 40 to 60.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sixth child dies of COVID-19 in Missouri as kids account for up to a third of new cases

    On Sept. 7, the state saw a record 1,133 positive test results for Missouri children younger than 18, beating the previous of 940 set on Nov. 9.

  • U.S. Army warns troops may be disciplined if they don't get vaccinated against COVID

    The U.S. Army announced on Tuesday that troops could face discipline if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.The big picture: The deadline for U.S. Army troops to be vaccinated is December 15. 40% of Army troops had been fully vaccinated as of late August. National Guard units have until June 30 next year to meet the vaccination deadline.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What to expect: "While soldiers who refuse the vaccine will first be counse

  • Minnesota high court tosses murder conviction against Mohamed Noor, former police officer

    Noor's second-degree manslaughter conviction still stands in the July 15, 2017, slaying of of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

  • Nine people shot, including four kids in single incident, one person killed in Baltimore on Tuesday

    A total of nine people were shot, including four kids in a single incident, and one person was killed in incidents across Baltimore on Tuesday, police said. Baltimore Police were called to East Baltimore just before 9:15 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived in the 1700 block of N. Milton Ave. they found three teens suffering from gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old girl, 14-year-old girl and ...

  • Tarana Burke opens up about seeing man who raped her as child

    It would be impossible to talk about the history of the #MeToo without mentioning its founder, Tarana Burke. The movement, […] The post Tarana Burke opens up about seeing man who raped her as child appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Afghan diplomats chide allies, call on world to deny Taliban recognition

    A group of Afghan diplomats from the deposed government in Kabul has issued a first-of-its-kind joint statement calling on world leaders to deny the Taliban formal recognition and chiding them for "leaving our people at the mercy of a terrorist group." The diplomats who signed the strongly worded letter were all below the rank of ambassador. "We are disheartened that after twenty years of engagement, our allies are abandoning Afghanistan and leaving our people at the mercy of a terrorist group," the diplomats wrote.

  • Lawyers say Palestinian prisoners were beaten after capture

    Lawyers for two Palestinians who were captured after escaping from an Israeli prison last week said Wednesday their clients were badly beaten during their arrest, with the most well-known of the prisoners suffering a broken jaw and two broken ribs while in handcuffs. Six Palestinian prisoners, five of whom have been accused of deadly attacks against Israelis, tunneled out of a maximum-security prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6 in the first mass prison break in decades. The escape from Gilboa prison in northern Israel exposed a series of security mishaps and was hailed by Palestinians as a show of defiance against Israel’s half-century occupation of territories they want for a future state.

  • Shootout in northwest Pakistan kills 7 soldiers, 5 militants

    Pakistan's military raided a militant hideout in the country's restive northwestern region bordering Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that killed seven soldiers and five insurgents, the military said Wednesday. The Pakistani Taliban released a statement claiming responsibility for the incident and saying they had ambushed the troops. The militant group — which is separate from the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan — has been fighting the Pakistani government for several years.

  • Texas voting law builds on long legacy of racism from GOP leaders

    In the early 1960s, Barry Goldwater, a Republican U.S. senator from Arizona, called for the GOP to adopt racist principles. AP Photo/Henry BurroughsTexas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill on Sept. 7, 2021, that reduces opportunities for people to vote, allows partisan poll watchers more access and creates steeper penalties for violating voting laws. The Republican governor argued that the legislation would “solidify trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections by making it easier t

  • Chiefs pleased with offensive line’s performance in debut vs. Browns

    #Chiefs HC Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes were happy with what they saw from the offensive line in Week 1.

  • Sinema enters Biden’s $3.5T budget battle armed with her own spreadsheets

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is negotiating the size and scope of President Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget plan armed with her own spreadsheets about the costs and tax hikes needed for each program, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: While Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is getting attention for balking at a $3.5 trillion top-line price tag, Sinema's accountant-like focus on the bottom line will be equally important to winning the votes of them and other key Democrats.Get marke

  • Why Community Colleges Are Using Their COVID Relief Funds to Erase Student Debt

    Community colleges across the country are leveraging federal coronavirus relief dollars to forgive student debt accrued during the pandemic, a move some administrators hope will stanch continuing enrollment declines at the two-year institutions. The money, available through both the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the more recent American Rescue Plan Act, allows […]

  • Outgoing FDA officials attack Biden's vaccine booster plan

    Two outgoing members of the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review were among the authors of an academic paper criticizing President Joe Biden’s plan for increased COVID-19 booster vaccines.

  • Indiana woman who strangled stepdaughter gets life sentence

    A northern Indiana woman convicted of murder in the strangulation death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Amanda Carmack, of Gas City, was sentenced during a hearing Wednesday. A jury convicted her last month on murder, strangulation, neglect and battery charges in the killing of Skylea Carmack.

  • ‘On fire’ with COVID-19, six KY counties are in the Top 10 nationally for new cases

    Nationally over the last seven days, six of the top 10 counties with the highest rate of new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people are in Kentucky.

  • Ohio State coach Ryan Day says changes are coming after loss to Oregon: 'We're going to look at everything'

    Day said the past two days have been spent in intense meetings trying to dissect what has gone wrong and how to fix it.

  • The Rush: John Wall seeks trade, COVID hits Saints and Ryan Braun retires

    John Wall and the Houston Rockets reportedly agree to seek a trade for the veteran guard, the New Orleans Saints suffer a significant COVID outbreak and Ryan Braun retires after 14 seasons as a Milwaukee Brewer.

  • Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions

    Protesters gathered in front of the governor's house in Kandahar after around 3,000 families were asked to leave the colony, according to the former government official who witnessed the crowds. The affected area is predominantly occupied by the families of retired army generals and other members of the Afghan security forces. Taliban spokesmen did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the evictions.

  • Michael K. Williams Laid to Rest in Private Pennsylvania Funeral

    The actor was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Sep. 6

  • Pediatric groups join school mask lawsuit against Lee

    Two related pediatric health organizations have joined two Shelby County families in their lawsuit against Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee regarding his order allowing families to opt children out of school mask mandates.