Suspect dead after jumping out of stolen police cruiser going 70 mph in car chase

A police chase in California ended in deadly fashion, as the suspect leapt out of a fast-moving vehicle.

The unidentified man led cops on a high-speed pursuit through Lancaster, Calif. as he drove a reportedly stolen police cruiser, as seen in the news footage from FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Ultimately, the suspect bailed out, jumping from the car after appearing to hit a spike strip and losing control over a rear tire.

At the time, he was traveling around 70 mph and heading eastbound on the 138 Freeway.

The man can be seen attempting to land on his feet, before being twisted and violently hitting the road, smacking his head on the pavement.

Authorities later confirmed the man died from the impact, according to TMZ.

In the video, California Highway Patrol officers rushed over and offered aid to the suspect as he lay unconscious. One officer could be seen giving him chest compressions before they took the man to a nearby hospital.

The stolen police cruiser ended up crashing into a pole off the side of the road before coming to a halt in the grass.

According to police, the chase started at roughly 11:45 a.m. PDT around the areas of the 5 Freeway and Hasley Canyon Road.

It’s unknown why or how the man stole the police cruiser.