Suspect dead, K9 injured in Marion County deputy-involved shooting, sheriff’s office says

A person has died, and a K9 was injured after a shooting Saturday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived at Northeast 144th Court in Silver Springs for a call around 9 a.m.

Investigators said it was for a situation involving a suspect accused of battery by strangulation.

According to a news release, Marion County deputies found the suspect in the backyard, who shot at law enforcement and injured K9 Leo.

Read: Walmart shoplifting incident escalates to officer-involved shooting in Ocoee

The deputies then fired back at the suspect, who was taken to the hospital and later died, the sheriff’s office said.

Leo was taken to UF Veterinary Hospital and is still in recovery.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will continue to investigate the shooting.

Read: Bodycam footage sheds light on Altamonte Springs Police officer-involved shooting

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is praying for Leo and said in part:

“Leo isn’t just a member of our force; he’s family. His loyalty, courage, and unwavering dedication to his duty embody the very essence of what it means to serve and protect. His sacrifice today reminds us of the dangers our deputies face each day to keep our community safe. Let’s rally together as a community, sending love and prayers to K9 Leo and his dedicated handler.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.