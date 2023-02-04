Suspect dead in Kansas City, Kansas police shooting on Friday night
A suspect was shot and killed on riday by Kansas City, Kansas police officers.
The shooting unfolded in the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue. No police officers were injured, the department said in a statement on Twitter.
Further details, including the alleged offense being investigated by police at the time of the shooting, were not immediately available.
The Kansas City Police Department was investigating the use of force.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.