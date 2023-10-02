Suspect dead after multi-state chase, alleged crimes in St. George, Mesquite, Las Vegas

A suspect accused in multiple violent crimes along a stretch from St. George to Las Vegas ended up dead this weekend after a multi-state chase with law enforcement along Interstate 15.

Police in Mesquite were alerted by officers in St. George that they were chasing an armed robbery suspect southbound on I-15, according to a report from the Mesquite Police Department. As he crossed into Nevada, officers deployed spike strips across the roadway, puncturing the tires on the suspect's tires, near mile marker 121.

The man drove off the side of the freeway and crashed into a casino parking lot, according to the report. He left his car and then forced an elderly couple out of their white SUV and drove away in their vehicle, eventually getting the vehicle stuck at a nearby golf course as officers pursued.

He fled on foot, reportedly holding a handgun, according to the report, and hid in "thick brush" nearby. As officers were positioning themselves around the area, they heard a gunshot, and arrived to find the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted wound.

"MPD officers secured the area as a crime scene to collect evidence and coordinate with the other agencies involved in the investigation," according to a Mesquite PD press release.

The man, accused of armed robbery in St. George, was already suspected of firing his gun into another vehicle during a previous incident in Las Vegas on Friday.

The man was not immediately identified. His body was sent to the Clark County Coroner's Office for an examination and identification.

