Suspect dead in late-night robbery at Wing Daddy's restaurant in Northeast El Paso

El Paso police detectives are investigating the death of a possible suspect in a late-night robbery at a chicken-wing restaurant in the Northeast.

A death occurred during an aggravated robbery reported at 12:19 a.m. Monday at Wing Daddy's Sauce House at 11100 Sean Haggerty Drive, police said.

A person matching the description of the robber was found dead outside the restaurant, police said. Details have not been disclosed how the incident occurred or how the robbery suspect died.

The case is under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

*This is a developing story. Check back later for any updates.

