Suspect dead, officer injured after shooting in southeast OKC Wednesday evening

A suspect is dead after shooting an Oklahoma City police officer Wednesday evening in southeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call in the 2300 block of S. Kate Ave. The arriving officer "made contact with the subject of the call" investigators said, and a gunfight ensued.

"The suspect shot the officer, and the officer returned fire," Jonathan LaPuzza, a detective with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said Wednesday night. "I know the suspect was taken into custody. He had fled from the scene after the officer had been shot and returned fire, but responding officers located him nearby."

The suspect was taken to a local hospital but died soon after from his injuries, according to police.

LaPuzza said the officer was shot in the leg. According to multiple reports, the officer was treated and released from a local hospital Wednesday night.

The department's Homicide Unit was onsite shortly after the shooting, as it is protocol for the detectives to respond to any scene where an officer discharges their weapon.

An investigation into the shooting has been opened, and residents with information are encouraged to call the Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

