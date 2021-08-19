Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Marietta

Aug. 19—A suspect who fled a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle died after he was shot by a police officer in Marietta Wednesday, according to Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

McPhilamy said the suspect vehicle struck other vehicles as it fled the traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, but authorities were able to stop the suspect on Powder Springs Street near Sandtown Road. Civilian and police vehicles were damaged in the incident, McPhilamy said, and Cobb County Sheriff's deputies who were in the area for training assisted in bringing the vehicle to a stop.

"At some point after the vehicle was stopped, a Cobb County Police Department officer fired his handgun, striking the suspect," McPhilamy said. "We can confirm the suspect died from his wounds."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in and will take over the investigation, he said.

A portion of Powder Springs Street remained closed as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.