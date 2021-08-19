Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Marietta

Aug. 19—A suspect who authorities said was driving a stolen car recklessly through Marietta on Wednesday afternoon is dead after he was shot by a Cobb police officer following multiple collisions.

Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy said the suspect vehicle struck civilian and police vehicles before authorities were able to stop it on Powder Springs Street near Sandtown Road. He also said Cobb County Sheriff's deputies who were in the area for training assisted in bringing the vehicle to a stop.

"At some point after the vehicle was stopped, a Cobb County Police Department officer fired his handgun, striking the suspect," McPhilamy said. "We can confirm the suspect died from his wounds."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in and will take over the investigation, he said.

No one else was injured in the turn of events that led to the fatal shooting, Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox announced Wednesday evening in a statement on the department's Twitter account.

Cox confirmed a handgun was recovered at the scene and made a correction from earlier information given by police, which suggested the suspect initially fled a traffic stop.

"We are thankful no motorists or pedestrians were injured. And we will continue to provide all of our personnel and other needed resources to the GBI in the furtherance of their independent investigation," he said.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.