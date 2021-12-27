Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Central Florida

A suspect is dead after engaging in a physical altercation with a Central Florida officer.

The shooting happened Sunday around 7:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Gayle Ave. in Titusville, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Titusville PD says officers responded to a 911 call involving a man “violently assaulting” a woman in a roadway.

The first officer on the scene chased the suspect, who then engaged in a physical altercation with the officer, according to Titusville PD.

Officials said the officer fired his weapon, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

FDLE is investigating the shooting.

The Titusville officer was not injured during the altercation and was placed on administrative leave.