Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Palm Bay, police say

Police in Palm Bay are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Police said the shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 700 block of Tucson Road.

Officer said a suspect was killed in the shooting.

Read: Elderly woman dies after alligator attack in Florida while walking dog

Officials said no officers or other people were hurt.

Police said more information will be released later Tuesday.

Read: Family of man shot to death by police outside Winter Park wedding reception to speak

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.