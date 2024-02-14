Suspect dead, police officer injured after Chillicothe shooting

A person is dead following shooting involving a police officer in Chillicothe on Tuesday night.

Chillicothe police attempted to stop an allegedly stolen vehicle around 10:23 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1800 block of North Finney Street, according to the Illinois State Police, which is leading the investigation.

The suspect and the officer exchanged gunfire and were both struck. The suspect died, and the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

