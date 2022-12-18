Suspect dead in shooting at Dearborn Police station

A 33-year-old man was shot to death in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department after he pulled a gun and pointed it at a police officer, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when the man came into the front entrance of the police station on Michigan Avenue, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the uniformed officer behind the front desk, Dearborn police said in a news release. The man attempted to fire the gun at the officer, who shot the man multiple times, the release said.

The release said officers secured the lobby and began rendering aid to the wounded man, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one else was injured in the shooting, the release said.

Police did not release the name of the man who was killed and no further details were available.

Michigan State Police have been asked to investigate the fatal shooting.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Shooting incident fatal at Dearborn police station