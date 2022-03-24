Suspect dead after shooting involving Banks County sheriff’s deputies

A suspect is dead after a shooting in Banks County Wednesday night, the Banks County Sheriff’s Office says.

Details on the shooting are limited, but Banks County deputies confirm they responded to a residence in the county.

Deputies have not released details on what led to the shooting.

No officers were injured.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

The sheriff’s office has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct the investigation, as is protocol.

