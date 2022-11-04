Suspect dead in shooting involving officer in Gwinnett County, police active at scene

Gwinnett County police are on the scene of an active officer-involved shooting in a heavily residential area on 5220 Singleton Road near a future park.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson has learned that a suspect is dead. Currently, there is no word if any officers were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and access from northbound on Jimmy Carter because this remains an active investigation.

Active Investigation:



Our officers are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 5220 Singleton Rd.



This still an active scene. Please avoid the area and plan alternate routes, some lanes of Singleton Rd. are blocked. #GwinnettPD #Police pic.twitter.com/3rAMx16mV0 — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) November 4, 2022

The GBI said southbound Jimmy Carter Boulevard is partially blocked and moving slow.

