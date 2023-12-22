Suspect in deadly 2022 hit-and-run charged and in custody

Dec. 21—It has been more than a year since the body of 29-year-old Michael E. Mobley was discovered in a wooded area off Grafton Road, near Boy Scout Camp Road.

Deputies and detectives were dispatched to the scene on Nov. 4, 2022, where they found Mobley's remains as well as various vehicle parts, including a mirror assembly, antenna and orange marker lights, leading investigators to believe Mobley died after being struck by a vehicle.

At that time, a friend of Mobley, who they said was also known to many as Kimmy Rose, told The Dominion Post Mobley, who did not have a vehicle, could often be seen walking along Grafton Road.

Detectives were later able to determine the mirror assembly belonged to a 1985-1994 Chevy Astro van.

According to a Thursday press release from Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer, charges have been brought against the suspected driver of the van they believed struck Mobley.

Through their investigation, Palmer said detectives were able to determine William T. Bailey, 24, of Michigan, was the driver of the Chevy Astro that hit Mobley that day.

Warrants for Bailey's arrest were issued on Nov. 30, 2022, for negligent homicide, Palmer said.

Bailey evaded arrest for over a year before he was located in Boston and extradited to Monongalia County on Dec. 20 to face the negligent homicide charge. He was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court and given a $5, 000 cash-only bond.

As of Thursday afternoon, Bailey was still in custody at North Central Regional Jail.