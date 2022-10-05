Suspect in deadly Chapel Hill apartment shooting ordered held without bail

One week after a Chapel Hill shooting that killed one person and injured three others, the accused shooter made his first appearance in court.

Michael Jerome Henry, 29, of Durham, has been charged with first degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and a related gun charge.

On Sept. 27, Michael Deshai Lee, 51, was fatally shot at the University Gardens apartment complex on Pritchard Avenue Extension, near Umstead Drive around 6:15 p.m., according to police.

Two others also were shot but survived. A fourth person also was injured, but police have not said how or how seriously..

Henry was taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. Marshals with help from the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Henry could face death or a life sentence.

Although a member of the public defender’s office was present at Wednesday’s court appearance, Henry’s legal representation has not been fully decided. The public defender’s office will explore a potential “conflict” and if a conflict is determined, Henry will be paired with the Capital Defenders’ Office.

Due to past felony convictions and the violent nature of the charges against him, Henry will remain in the Orange County jail without bail, a judge ruled Wednesday.

“I would suggest he is a defendant of very high risk,” prosecutor Jeff Nieman said.

Henry is also facing pending charges in Wake and Durham counties accusing him of cocaine possession, assault on a female, battery of an unborn child, destruction of private property and resisting an officer.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for Oct. 24.