Suspect in deadly Christmas Day hit-run arrested in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has announced that the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Portland on Christmas Day has been arrested.

U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Jared L. Landry in Vancouver Wednesday, PPB said in a release. This comes more than two weeks after a Multnomah County grand jury returned four charges against Landry related to the hit-and-run that left 63-year-old Portland resident David Wayne Becker dead. Landry is being lodged at the Clark County Jail.

Police had previously asked the public’s help identifying Landry’s red truck in connection with the incident, later identified as a Dodge Ram pickup, which was seized from a Vancouver apartment building in December, officials said.

After Becker was struck in southeast Portland, he was discovered by an off-duty Portland police officer near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 106th Avenue at 12:19 a.m. on Christmas Day, police said. The officer called 911 and provided aid to Becker. Despite being transported to an area hospital by ambulance, Becker was later declared dead, according to officials.

Landry was charged by a grand jury with failure to perform the duties of a driver resulting in death, attempt to elude police, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving. He is awaiting extradition from Washington, where he is currently in custody, to Oregon.

