Suspect in deadly Christmas Day shooting in Monroe arrested, police say

A suspect involved in a deadly Christmas Day shooting turned himself in Monday, the Monroe Police Department said.

Officers responded to a shooting at 4 a.m. Christmas Day on Deloach Street and found the victim injured by multiple gunshot wounds, according to the department. The victim later died from his injuries.

The initial investigation showed a family dispute occurred prior to the shooting, police said. The suspect was identified as the victim's cousin, Latron Jones.

Detectives obtained a warrant on Jones for second-degree murder, Monroe Police said. He is in the Ouachita Correctional Center awaiting a bond hearing.

