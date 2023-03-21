Suspect in deadly Del Paso Heights shooting arrested in Oklahoma, Sacramento police say

A man suspected in a deadly shooting late last year in Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma, police said.

Craig Simpson, 47, was identified by detectives as the suspect in a Dec. 20 shooting in the 3800 block of Haywood Street resulting in the death of 19-year-old Jacob Frierson, according to the Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Simpson was arrested Sunday in Oklahoma City with assistance from local police and the FBI, Sacramento police said in an update posted to social media.

Simpson will be extradited to Sacramento, where he will face homicide charges, the Police Department said.