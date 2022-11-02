Suspect in deadly double shooting in Chamblee found sleeping in car at Miss. truck stop

A man who police say murdered one person and critically injured another was found sleeping in his car at a truck stop in Mississippi.

Chamblee police said they responded to reports of a shooting on the night of Nov. 1. When they got to the scene, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One died at the hospital.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

On Wednesday, Chamblee police provided a tip that the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa, might be in Mississippi to Biloxi police, the Macon Telegraph reports.

Mesa was found sleeping in his car at a Loves truck stop and taken into custody. He was taken to jail in Biloxi, where he will be extradited back to Georgia.