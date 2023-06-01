Suspect of deadly hit-and-run on Beach Boulevard deported three times since 2009

Action News Jax has learned that the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that took place on Beach Boulevard on Thur., May 25 had been deported 3 times dating back to 2009.

This is part of new information learned about the suspect who Florida Highway troopers say ran over 28-year-old Lester Bagalihog, or “Nicco”, with his black Chevrolet Tahoe.

Edwin Rumaldo Almendares Amay was arrested by FHP in connection with the crash and death.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says that he’s been deported three times in the past -- the agency addressed him with a different name.

According to those officials, Amay was deported in 2009, again in 2013 and in 2017.

In 2009 he was convicted on a robbery charge out of Dade County and sent to 90 days in prison. Enforcement and removal operations brought him from Miami to Honduras.

