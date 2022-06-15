File image

Lubbock police are seeking the public's help identifying a man they believed shot and killed another man June 5 at a home in the 1700 block of 25th Street.

An 18-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lubbock surrendered to authorities in Marlin, police officials said Wednesday.

On Monday, Lubbock police released an image from a security camera of a man they believe was involved in the June 5 shooting that killed 39-year-old Steven Colon.

Police officials sought the public's help identifying the man, they believe used the nickname D5.

Johnson surrendered to police in Marlin about 4 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

A police report states police responded to a 7:55 p.m. June 5 shots fired call at a home in the 1700 block of 25th Street. Responding officers found Colon suffering a gunshot wound in the front yard and provided first aid before paramedics arrived.

Colon was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

A witness told the responding officer that three people arrived in a vehicle before one of them began arguing with Colon. The person arguing with Colon brandished a firearm and shot at him multiple times, the report states.

However, the reported did not state the cause of the argument.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the case and anyone with information on it can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Suspect in deadly June 5 shooting surrenders