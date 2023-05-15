Suspect in deadly Moraine hit-and-run booked in Montgomery County jail

The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on I-75 is back in Ohio.

Nicholas Debello, 37, was booked in the Montgomery County Jail just before 5 p.m. Friday, according to online jail records.

Debello is being held on multiple traffic violations, including OVI, and a probation violation. Jail records indicate he’s being held on a $5,000 bond.

>> RELATED: Local man arrested in Kentucky in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash in Moraine

The Huber Heights man spent just over two weeks in a Kentucky jail after being arrested in Boone County.

Moraine police previously told News Center 7 that they believe Debello was behind the wheel of a 2021 Ram 2500 pickup truck that hit and killed 20-year-old Emily Ryan on I-75 in April.

An investigation showed that Ryan’s vehicle became disabled in the right lane. Police said she had apparently gotten out of the vehicle and was hit by a “full-size white pickup truck.” The truck continued south and exited the interstate onto Dryden Road.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman identified as victim of deadly hit-and-run crash in Moraine; police investigating

According to Sgt. Andrew Parish, police were able to track DeBello’s truck to a campground in Oldham County, Kentucky. The truck still had “obvious” and “fairly significant” damage to the passenger side front area, he said.

Officers from the Florence Police Department in Kentucky later located and arrested DeBello on an unrelated probation violation warrant that had been issued by the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, Parish said.