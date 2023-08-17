Suspect in deadly Parkline Trail fight released from jail

Aug. 16—The man arrested following an alleged fight in Kalispell over the weekend that left another person dead was freed from the Flathead County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Authorities released Cody Mize, 34, of California on Aug. 15 after holding him on a pending charge of aggravated assault. County jail records show that charges were not filed against Mize.

However, more charges could be forthcoming, according to Detective Shane Lidstrom of the Kalispell Police Department. Mize remained a suspect in the 32-year-old's death, he said.

"It is still an ongoing investigation," Lidstrom said. "But I'm working with the County Attorney's Office on the case ... He's not out of the woods yet."

County Attorney Travis Ahner did not immediately respond to media inquiries.

The alleged fight occurred near East Railroad Street and Third Avenue East North about 1:58 a.m., Aug. 13, officials said in a press release issued Aug. 14. A witness alerted Kalispell Police officers to the brawl, saying the fight had left one man unresponsive.

Officers found a 32-year-old man suffering "a significant head injury" at the site of the alleged fight. The other man believed involved fled prior to their arrival, officials said.

Authorities tracked down Mize while the 32-year-old was taken to Logan Health Medical Center and placed in critical care. He ultimately succumbed to his wounds, officials said.

