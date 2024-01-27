A woman suspected of shooting and killing a man in Santa Monica Thursday morning has been arrested and identified as a 27-year-old homeless woman. Police say Kayla Denise Mackey was arrested Friday morning in West Los Angeles. She's been identified as the suspect in the killing of Edward Williams III, a 46-year-old Los Angeles man who was shot in his vehicle on the 2600 block of 29th Street around 10:30 a.m. Witnesses said Williams was badly bleeding before paramedics arrived on scene to take him to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead later that afternoon. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Jan. 26, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/suspect-in-deadly-santa-monica-shooting-apprehended-identified-as-homeless-woman/

