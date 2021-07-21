Suspect in deadly Springfield Speedway shooting indicted on murder charges

Jul. 20—A 43-year-old man was indicted Tuesday on murder and other charges in a July 10 shooting that left a Westerville man dead and three others injured at a Speedway gas station.

Emil Witherspoon is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, three counts of attempted murder and tampering with evidence following his indictment by a Clark County Common Pleas Court grand jury.

Antoine Crooks, 32, was identified as the gunshot victim by the Clark County Coroner's Office. He was pronounced dead at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Springfield police responded just before 1:30 p.m. July 10 to the Speedway in the 400 block of South Burnett Road. A woman and two children, a boy and girl, also were shot. The Springfield Police Division described the shooting as an "instance of domestic violence."

Witherspoon later turned himself in to the police, a release from the City of Springfield reported.

Tiffany Brugler, 41, of Springfield, Witherspoon's ex-girlfriend; a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl also were shot.

Witherspoon remains in the Clark County Jail awaiting arraignment Friday in Clark County Common Pleas Court on the new charges, jail records show.