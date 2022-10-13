Suspect in deadly U.S. 35 shooting taken into custody

The man previously named a suspect in a deadly shooting on U.S. Route 35 in Riverside earlier this year is now in police custody.

Jamar Hayes, 26, was taken into custody by Riverside Police and U.S. Marshals late Thursday morning, Riverside Police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon confirmed.

Hayes was captured and taken into custody on E. Maplewood Ave. He’s now in the Montgomery County Jail.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Charges approved against suspect in U.S Route 35 shooting death in Riverside

Hayes is accused of shooting and killing Shauna Cameron on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive on May 8.

Riverside Police previously told News Center 7 that a vehicle was traveling east on US 35 when it fired at least two shots at the Impala. Cameron was hit by the gunfire and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police presented charges against Hayes in late May. The prosecutor’s office approved the following charges against Hayes:

  • 2 counts of murder

  • 2 counts of felonious assault

  • 1 count of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises

Surveillance video, obtained by a Riverside business, shows a car which is believed to be Hayes’ girlfriend’s car was in the area of the shooting when it happened, according to investigators.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

