Suspect in deadly Vinings apartment shooting in custody

Dec. 6—A suspect in a deadly August shooting at a Vinings apartment complex has been taken into custody.

Ambakisye Mizell, charged with the murder of Demetrius Dow, was booked into the Cobb County jail Sunday, where he is being held without bond, according to booking records.

At around 4 a.m. on Aug. 28, Cobb police responded to a call at the District at Vinings apartment complex at 2800 Paces Ferry Road reporting that someone had been shot, police said at the time. First responders treated the 40-year-old Dow for gunshot wounds, but he died at the scene.

A warrant for Mizell's arrest was issued Nov. 9. In the warrant, police allege Mizell shot Dow multiple times in the legs while robbing him.

Mizell is from Albany, Georgia, according to booking records, and was transferred to Cobb from the Crisp County jail.