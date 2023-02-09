Suspect in death of boy, 10, pleads not guilty

Feb. 8—Juan Ortiz, the 31-year-old Olivehurst man who was arrested this week after an incident that left a 10-year-old boy dead, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in a Yuba County court to various charges that include first-degree murder.

Currently held at Yuba County Jail, officials allege that Ortiz was the person responsible for the death of a boy who was killed Sunday night in Olivehurst after what was described as a "dispute among families." Officials with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said earlier this week that Ortiz was "a known gang member with an extensive history with law enforcement" that included "violent felonies."

Ortiz was previously booked into the jail with bail set at $1,000,000. According to jail records, Ortiz is no longer able to post bail "per the courts."