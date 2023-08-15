Suspect in death of missing Graniteville man found dead over the weekend

Aug. 15—A suspect charged in the death of a missing Graniteville man was found dead over the weekend.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables confirmed that Cody Dale Wooten, 37, of Windsor, was found dead in Aiken County.

Wooten was one of five suspects arrested in connection to the death of 39-year-old John Thomas Belote.

Wooten was facing charges for accessory after the fact for murder and the destruction, desecration or removal of human remains.

Others charged in the case are Thomas Guinn, 30; Donald Britton, 51; Suzanne Boozer, 57; and Michael Williams, 35.

Guinn and Williams are facing charges for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Britton and Boozer are facing charges for accessory after the fact for murder.

Police say that Britton and Wooten moved Belote's body from a field on Spring Branch Road on Wendy Lane in Windsor.

Belote was reported missing by his family in late June. His remains were discovered by police on July 15.

According to court records, Wooten posted a $5,000 bond Aug. 4.

Ables said Wooten's cause of death will be determined by an autopsy and toxicology analysis.

Boozer was listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and posted a $15,000 surety bond July 28.

Britton, Guinn and Williams are still listed as inmates at the Aiken County detention center with no bond.