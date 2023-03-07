Suspect in death of University of Missouri student enters plea

The woman accused of killing University of Missouri student Samuel M. Clemons, 21, in January has entered her plea.

Emma Rose Adams, 20, charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and corpse abandonment, all felonies, pleaded not guilty Tuesday before Boone County Division 2 Judge Jeff Harris, waiving formal arraignment.

The next hearing in her case is scheduled for April 10.

Clemons mother contacted University of Missouri Police for a welfare check Jan. 10 after not hearing from him since the prior day. Police traced Clemons' movements through information received from the ride-share app Uber. When police arrived at Clemons's last known location at Bentley Court, they encountered Adams.

Police would go on to find Clemons body on a smoldering mattress in a backyard fire, though it is alleged he was killed when he was stabbed by Adams in what she says was self defense.

Adams is held on a $1 million cash-only bond at the Boone County Jail.

