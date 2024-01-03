Suspect in Dec. 27 shooting death surrenders to Leesburg police

LEESBURG — The suspect in the Dec. 27 shooting death surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, according to Leesburg police. He has been charged with second-degree murder and battery.

Lekendre Hall, 37, was shot at 1906 W. Main St. He was taken to UF Health/Leesburg, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and witnesses identified 19-year-old Kevin Harrison as the shooter.

Capt. Joe Iozzi told the Daily Commercial that the men had been “adversarial acquaintances.”

Harrison, 19, is serving a year of probation on a domestic battery strangulation misdemeanor charge. The case involved a May 3 incident at an apartment on Spring Harbor Circle in Mount Dora.

A woman told police she was in a car with another adult and a child when Harrison demanded that she get out of the automobile, according to court records. He allegedly dragged her out of the car and she reportedly struck him in the face.

He let her go and she ran to a nearby apartment. When she realized she left her phone in the car, she went back to retrieve it and he began choking her with one hand, the records say.

He left before police arrived, so he was not questioned.

A judge withheld adjudication and imposed the probation in September.

Harrison was arrested and charged with drug possession in 2022 but prosecutors dropped the case.

Anyone with information about this shooting death is urged to call 352-787-2121.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Leesburg murder case update: Suspect, 19, surrenders