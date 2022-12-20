Suspect in decade-old rape case pleads not guilty

Dec. 20—Accused rapist Jon Allen Wilson pleaded not guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead District Court on Thursday.

Wilson, 32, of Kalispell appeared briefly Dec. 15 before Judge Heidi Ulbricht with defense attorney Julianne Hinchey by his side for his arraignment on the felony charge. Ulbricht placed the case on incoming District Judge Danni Coffman's calendar with an omnibus hearing set for Jan. 6 and a pretrial conference slated for Feb. 3.

Wilson came to the attention of authorities after his victim, now an adult, accused him of raping her roughly a decade ago when she was a minor, according to court documents. She told investigators with the Kalispell Police Department in February that they attended church together and she developed a crush on him.

She estimated his age at the time as around 18 or 19 years old, court documents said. She was 12 when they met, she told authorities.

Upon revealing her crush, the two began communicating regularly and later became physical, court documents said. Wilson allegedly snuck into her Kalispell home and fondled her breasts under her shirt. He also allegedly groped her genital area and penetrated her vagina with his fingers.

The victim told investigators she ended contact when she was about 15 years old, court documents said.

Wilson allegedly confirmed much of her account during a subsequent meeting with detectives. He also acknowledged knowing she was underage, court documents said.

Owing to the victim's age at the time, Wilson faces a minimum of four years behind bars if convicted of the felony charge and up to life as well as a $50,000 fine and restitution.

