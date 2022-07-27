Suspect in decades-long Pennsylvania murder cold case arrested in Austin

In 1988, 76-year-old Helen Vogt was found dead after being stabbed over 50 times in her Erie, Pa. home. Now, 34 years after her killing, Vogt's grandson is in the Travis County jail on a murder charge.

Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Austin and Erie police departments, U.S. Marshals Service and Pennsylvania state police, arrested Jeremy C. Brock, 55, in Austin on Monday in connection to Vogt's murder, officials said.

Brock is expected to be extradited to Pennsylvania where he will face charges of homicide, burglary, robbery and "other related charges," according to the Erie County District Attorney's office.

"And again, while the arrest is due in large part to the advancements in DNA technology, it would not have been possible but for all of the individuals that never gave up," said Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz during a press conference announcing the arrest Tuesday.

Police reports from the start of the investigation described a grizzly scene at Vogt's home. Authorities discovered the house in disarray with blood spattered from the kitchen to the bathroom. Several of Vogt's belongings, such as money, credit cards, jewelry, a car and financial documents were missing.

According to an affidavit and a coroner's report, Vogt was stabbed over 50 times with two kitchen knives and a two-pronged fork, resulting in trauma to her hands, face, neck, chest and back.

At the time of the murder on July 23, 1988, Brock was 21 years old. He remained a suspect in the murder for years after Vogt's death but no charges were filed.

While DNA evidence was taken from the scene and authorities received a search warrant to obtain blood, saliva, hair and handprint samples from Brock in 1990, the analysis was not able to pinpoint a suspect or lead to an arrest.

However, samples of blood taken from the kitchen sink and a washcloth in Vogt's shower were retested this year.

"The DNA was consistent with a mixture of Helen Vogt and Jeremy Brock's DNA," said Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny.

On the night of the murder a witness told police they had heard muffled screams coming from across the street and that a man with a towel wrapped around his head sped away from the house in Vogt's 1988 Buick LeSabre.

In the following weeks the vehicle was located in a parking garage in Dayton, Ohio, next to a Greyhound bus station.

Before her killing, Vogt made changes to her will that intended to leave half of her estate to her daughter with the rest to be split between her grandchildren, including Brock, officials said.

Brock, who has a San Marcos address, was taken into custody without incident in Austin on Monday morning and was booked in the Travis County jail where he remained Wednesday on an extradition warrant.

