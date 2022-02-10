Suspect in December Elmira stabbing death arrested in Rochester, charged with murder

A suspect in the December stabbing death of an Elmira man outside a bar in the city has been arrested in Rochester.

Police took Edelmiro Velez Ross-Toro, 29, of Elmira, into custody on a superior court warrant around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Elmira Police Department.

A Chemung County grand jury indicted Ross-Toro in late January on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 19 death of Jeremy Scharborough, 35, of Elmira.

Elmira police said Scharborough was pronounced dead at Arnot Ogden Medical Center after he was stabbed in the neck early that morning during skirmishes that had spilled out of The Branch Office bar at 406 W. Washington Ave.

Coronavirus: Gov. Hochul lifts mask mandate for NY businesses, but schools have to wait. Here's why

For subscribers: Skyrocketing electric bills stun New Yorkers faced with huge mid-winter bills

Politics: Claudia Tenney discusses decision to run in new Southern Tier congressional district

Police officers had initially responded to that vicinity following a report of gunshots, a stabbing and fights among dozens of people.

Several small fights had occurred inside the bar when management decided to close down and usher everyone outside, police said.

Scharborough was inside the bar at the time it closed but he did not encounter the suspect until after exiting The Branch Office, according to police.

The two men then began to argue, resulting in the physical altercation, and there was no information available indicating that Ross-Toro was ever inside The Branch Office, police said.

While a civilian performed life-saving measures on Scharborough, police said new fights continued to erupt after officers arrived at the location and began attempts to bring emergency medical personnel to the area.

Four days after Scharborough's death, police said they had identified a suspect but didn't have enough evidence yet to file charges.

Ross-Toro was returned to Elmira and arraigned before being sent to the Chemung County Jail without bail to await further court proceedings.

Story continues

Elmira police were assisted in the investigation by the U.S. Marshals Service Rochester Task Force, the New York State Police Community Stabilization Team, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira man arrested in Rochester after indictment for December murder