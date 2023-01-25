Suspect in December homicide in Brighton Heights arrested, police say

The suspect in a fatal shooting in Brighton Heights last month was arrested Tuesday, Pittsburgh police said.

According to police, U.S. Marshals, Pittsburgh SWAT and the Pittsburgh Fugitive Apprehension unit arrested 42-year-old Ambrose Sample Jr. in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street at 2 p.m.

Sample is charged in a homicide that happened at a business in the 3200 block of Brighton Road on Dec. 26.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Corey Washington.

He is charged with criminal homicide, persons not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

Sample is in the Allegheny County Jail.

