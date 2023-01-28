Suspect in December Tacoma shooting found in stolen vehicle with pistol, ammo, police say

An arrest has been made in a December drive-by shooting in Tacoma that left one man wounded.

According to a release issued Friday by Tacoma police, officers on Thursday arrested a shooting suspect in the case, found in a stolen vehicle.

A search warrant was served on the vehicle driven by the suspect, “and a folding barrel pistol with extended magazine and ammunition was recovered,” according to the release.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with Intent to deliver as well as unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.

On the evening of Dec. 7, South Sound 911 received reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Tacoma Avenue South. Officers came into contact with a 23-year-old man who’d been shot and “immediately started life-saving measures,” according to the release.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

“Detectives and forensic technicians later identified a suspect in this case and developed probable cause” for the arrest, the release stated.

