Suspect deliberately clogged sinks, causing houses to flood, deputies say

Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a suspect they said purposely clogged the kitchen sinks at two locations and turned on the water, causing major flooding.

On Aug. 22 and 23 police believe the suspect entered into two unfinished homes and clogged the sinks.

Contractors were able to examine the homes and told police the suspect caused $4,000 in damages.

The suspect appears to have long brown/blonde hair and police believes the suspect lives in the area of Martin Mill Rd. and Oak Creek Trail.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to contact Investigator C. Spinks with any information at cspinks@coweta.ga.us or 678-423-6698.

