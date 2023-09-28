Suspect in Des Moines standoff faces 13 charges, background includes a history of drug cases

New details show the man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after barricading himself in a Budget Inn & Suites just north of the Des Moines city limits has a long history of drug-related charges.

Scott Eugene Smith, 42, faces 13 charges stemming from the incident including attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and interference with official acts, according to a news release from the sheriff's office on Tuesday evening. He is also facing narcotics, theft and traffic charges. A majority of them are lower-level felonies.

A deputy tried to pull Smith over for failing to stop at a stop sign around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the hotel at 5220 NE 14th St., said Polk County Sheriff's Capt. Ryan Evans. He then fled on foot, pointed a gun and shot two rounds at the deputy who was exiting the patrol vehicle, according to court documents. The deputy was not hit and no law enforcement officers were injured in the standoff, Evans said.

Smith then barricaded himself in the hotel, resulting in a standoff that lasted about four hours before police took him into custody around 2:20 p.m.

More: Suspect identified, charged after Des Moines standoff at hotel ends without injuries

He had a variety of drugs in his possession at the time he was pulled over, according to the criminal complaints. An officer in the affidavit said that the amount of marijuana, counterfeit pills, heroin believed to include fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and firearms are, "indicative of drug distribution and are inconsistent with mere possession for personal use."

One of the firearms in Smith's car was stolen, according to the court filings.

What was Eugene Smith charged with after the Des Moines standoff?

The 13 counts, made available in Iowa court records on Wednesday, include:

4 counts of controlled substance violation. One a class B felony, two class C felonies and one class D felony

1 count of possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony

2 counts of failure to affix drug stamp, a class D felony

1 count of used or expired drug tax stamp, a class D felony

1 count of attempted murder of a peace officer, a class B felony

1 count of interference with official acts - dangerous weapon, a class D felony

1 count of unauthorized possession of offensive weapons, a class D felony

1 count of theft in the 4th degree, a serious misdemeanor

1 count of failure to obey a traffic control device, a scheduled violation

Smith's felony criminal history in Iowa dates back to 1999 with 14 cases, mostly related to possession of a controlled substance. He has also been previously convicted in cases of theft, controlled substance violation and possession of a weapon as a felon.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter@NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines standoff suspect Scott Smith facing 13 new felony charges