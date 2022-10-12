Suspect detained in alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of 14-year-old at El Sereno park

The suspect in an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14-year-old at an El Sereno park has been detained, the Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday.

Officer Melissa Podany, an LAPD spokesperson, said the suspect was in custody but declined to release further details about the person's identity.

The suspect approached the teenager Tuesday, then threatened the victim with a weapon, forcing the victim into a bathroom, where the person allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, the LAPD said in a news release. The alleged assault occurred in the 4700 block of Klamath Street, at the El Sereno Recreation Center, according to police.

A video that captured a portion of the incident shows a man walking the teenager down a neighborhood street with his arm draped around the teen while they pass homes and cars. At least three times during the video clip, the teen raised an arm as cars drove by them.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call LAPD's Juvenile Division at (213) 486-0570.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.