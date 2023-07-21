Suspect detained in deadly Marion County shooting, deputies say

A man was killed in an apparent shooting Thursday in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and Marion County Fire Rescue around 5:30 p.m. responded to Southeast 41st Court in Ocala in reference to a suspicious incident.

READ: Temporary use permit for interim Pulse memorial expires

At the scene, a gunshot victim, later identified as 34-year-old Quentin Samuel Jr., was found dead, according to deputies.

Detectives then responded to the scene to begin a homicide investigation, and a person of interest was later detained for questioning.

READ: Orange County eyes jail security updates to stop drones dropping drugs over fence

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.