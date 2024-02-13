Suspect detained after fight between siblings prompts standoff

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Authorities on Monday were involved in an hours-long standoff after a fight between a brother and sister in Spring Valley.

Around 4:52 p.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) responded to an assault with a deadly weapon report in the 3800 block of Helix St.

Authorities learned there was a battery incident between a brother and sister, which then led to the brother to barricade inside the home. The brother was seen at one point with a knife, according to law enforcement.

As of 10 p.m., authorities detained the suspect, per SDSO.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

