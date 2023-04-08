Suspect detained after Kansas City fatal shooting early Saturday morning, police say

Kansas City police say a person of interest is in custody following a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., 911 operators received a hangup call, and officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of East 48th Street, according to Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

While police were on their way, the call was upgraded to a shooting. Inside the residence, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Drake said.

Emergency medical services responded and declared the victim dead.

Drake said a person of interest was detained, though no further suspect information was immediately available.

This is Kansas City’s 46th homicide this year, compared to 42 homicides by this time last year, according to data tracked by The Star.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.