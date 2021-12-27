Suspect detained in Mishawaka High School threat, in-person classes reopens Jan. 6

Mishawaka High School Tribune Photo/GREG SWIERCZ

MISHAWAKA — In-person classes will resume at Mishawaka High School Jan. 6, officials said, after a suspect was “detained” in connection with a threat that closed the school three days in a row before Christmas break.

In a letter to families Monday, School City of Mishawaka Superintendent Wayne Barker said he was “not at liberty to provide details of the investigation or any pending consequences,” but that Mishawaka police had identified a suspect who was “cooperative” and had been detained.

The police deemed it safe to reopen the high school. The high school had been on “e-learning” days between Dec. 20-22 because of the threat.

Barker’s letter did not say whether the suspect was a student. But he added that “making a threat to any public school is never a joke.”

A news release from Mishawaka Police says official charges are pending the prosecutor’s review of the case.

