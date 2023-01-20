Suspect detained after Richland Hills police respond to a stabbing, officials say

The Richland Hills Police Department responded to a stabbing Friday, according to reports on the police scanner.

Officers were present in the 3800 block of Booth Calloway Road, Richland Hills police said Friday afternoon in a Facebook post. “Please avoid this area and seek an alternate route,” police wrote.

“We do believe this is an isolated incident and those involved have been detained,” police said in the post shortly before 2 p.m. “There is no immediate threat to the public.”

No details on the victim or suspect have been released. “We are still working through the early stages of the investigation,” Richland Hills police officials said. “We will be able to provide more information at a later time.”

